Jewish rogues and extremists are the ones who get things done

Itamar Ben Gvir, the sole Member of Knesset from the supposedly "extremist" Otzma Yehudit party, decided to show up to protest The Women of the Wall last week. He did this even after 24 Members of Knesset (many backed by their religious and political leaders) decided to cancel their plans to protest. Apparently, Isaac Herzog’s ‘moving’ letter was more important to them than the word of G-d.

Again, and again these fools prove to us that they don’t care about turning Israel into a state that truly respects the Jewish religion and our Torah, they just want power and money,, and power and money is just what we are giving them by voting for them and by the religious figures backing them. Will this madness end? Will our so-called leaders step up and save us from this nightmare of the constant desecration of G-d’s name or will they sit down and play politics? The answer is simple: all you've got to do is look at the past.

1937: David Raziel the proud leader of the Irgun underground army was criticized by the Jewish establishment for retaliating against constant Arab attacks. As the Haganah fell deeper into the pit of delusion Raziel was actually trying to make a difference, but that was not good enough for the guilt filled Jewish establishment. How dare us use common sense and fight back! How dare us stop the countless massacres which the Haganah has failed to do! Again, the Jewish leaders condemn us to failure and embarrassment.

1940: Avraham Stern, leader of the Lechi underground and continues the trend and defies the Jewish establishment along with almost all of the Israeli right. The Lechi in its essence is as rogue as you can get. By the time World War Two broke out everyone across the political spectrum including the Irgun was lobbying to help Britain with the war effort but not the Lechi. They stood their ground and continued fighting for a Jewish state even when their brothers and sisters were being put into the ovens and gas chambers. No matter what, the Stern Gang continued its struggle against the British for a free Israel against the wishes of the incompetent Jewish leaders.

1969: Rabbi Meir Kahane, the scholar warrior of our era, began his (as The Washington Post calls it) guerrilla war on the Soviet Union. Once again, a proud Jew stepped up to the mount when no one else would and took on the enemies of the Jews head on. The Rabbi was slandered and harassed by Jews across the spectrum for actually caring about Jews, how odd?

Rabbi Kahane’s former yeshiva principal grabbed his hand and told him, “You are murdering Russian Jews” Rabbi Kahane with his wit and genius responded: “Let us say you are right. Let us agree that protests, public demonstrations, are bad for Russian Jews. But I sat in this yeshiva for 13 years and I cannot recall even one time when Psalms were said for Russian Jews. I do not remember even one fast day called for Russian Jews. I do not remember the subject mentioned. Surely those things do not hurt Russian Jews.” When will this stupidity end, when we are all in a mass grave dug by our own leaders?

The above heroes prove that not all Jews are sheep who follow whatever our power hungry establishment and organizational leaders say. Isaac Herzog isn’t G-d, neither were the British. There is only one G-d and as long as we stay loyal to His word no matter how many Jew-hating or G-d denying individuals get in our way, we will prevail.

