Israel's November 'summer' to continue until weekend

Despite the fact that the calendar says the date is early November, Israel is working its way through a hot, dry spell more typical of the summer.

Temperatures are expected to drop in the coming days, but the Nature and Parks Authority has warned the public not to ignite fires in any of the national parks or nature reserves.

Tuesday will be clear or partly cloudy, dry, and warmer than seasonal average. During the morning, harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern and central mountains.

Tuesday night will be clear or partly cloudy.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Wednesday, but remain above seasonal average.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, with an additional drop in temperatures. During the afternoon hours, northern winds will blow along the coast.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures at seasonal average.

Saturday will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will rise to above seasonal average.