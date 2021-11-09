Comedian, top health official cursed during live Facebook chat

Israeli comedian Nadav Abuksis and the head of public health services in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, were cursed and insulted on Monday evening by viewers of a live Facebook broadcast hosted by the Ministry of Health.

Among other things, they were told "how much money does Nadav get to cooperate with murderers?", "liar", "this is brainwashing" and more.

Channel 13 News reported that the purpose of the live Facebook broadcast was to respond to questions from the public about vaccines for children in general and in particular for COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11, which are likely to be approved soon.

The incident comes amid continuous threats that have been levelled at Alroy-Preis. Recently it was even decided that she would receive security detail 24 hours a day. The level of threat against her has been set to very high, and the decision was made in consultation between the ministry, the police and Alroy-Preis herself.

On Sunday, the police also decided to raise the level of security around the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Nachman Ash, in the wake of what was described as “tempestuous discourse” on social media.