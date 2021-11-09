Jordan: There is no alternative to the two-state solution

Jordan on Monday warned against the continued absence of serious and effective negotiations to achieve a just and comprehensive peace between Israel and Palestinian Arabs, based on the two-state solution, Xinhua reports.

Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, said during a meeting in the capital Amman with the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, that there is no alternative to the two-state solution that guarantees an independent, sovereign Palestinian state.

Safadi said that Jordan will continue its efforts to achieve the two-state solution. He also stressed that Israel's "continuous settlement policy and seizing of Palestinian lands" undermine the two-state solution.

Safadi and Wennesland reviewed the efforts made to re-launch the peace process, support the Palestinian Authority, maintain calm in PA-assigned territories, and rebuild the Gaza Strip.

Jordan signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994 but has been critical of Israeli plans to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and has repeatedly stressed the importance of a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli conflict with the Palestinian Arabs.

Safadi made remarks similar to Monday’s during a meeting in March with then-Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

"Peace accords signed by Israel and Arab countries, including the peace treaty with Jordan, cannot be a substitute for the resolution of the Palestinian question," Safadi said at the time.

"There is no alternative to a two-state solution as a route to a just and comprehensive peace," he added.

Safadi reiterated that a "just and comprehensive peace" would require "an independent Palestinian state with occupied Jerusalem as its capital", according to the statement from his ministry.