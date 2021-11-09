Law amended: Lapid, Liberman won't need to attend Coronavirus Cabinet

The government on Monday amended the Coronavirus Law so that Ministers Yair Lapid and Avigdor Liberman would not be required to participate in the discussions of the Coronavirus Cabinet.

The new wording stipulates that the composition of the cabinet shall not exceed half of the cabinet ministers.

Channel 12 News reported that while the existing wording of the law determines who are the functionaries who are required to take part in the Coronavirus Cabinet deliberations, the new wording states that any minister can participate in it and the only one who is required to take part in it is the Minister of Health.

Under the new procedure, the Coronavirus Cabinet will change its composition and include half of the cabinet members.

A few months ago it was reported that Minister Lapid was absent from Coronavirus Cabinet meetings on a regular basis, following which Lapid made sure to take part in the discussions.

The Likud reacted to the government's decision on Monday, saying, "What do two senior ministers do after they were caught skipping the Coronavirus Cabinet? They simply change the law."