Consensus on Jordan Valley? Depends who in Labor you ask

After Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope) announced a plan to build 1,500 housing units in the Jordan Valley, he encountered opposition from colleagues in the coalition, from both the Meretz and the Labor parties.

However, Labor MK Emilie Moatti, who participated on Monday in a debate on the Knesset Channel with MK Mossi Raz of Meretz, said that the Jordan Valley is a consensus. Raz said he wants to take the Jordan Valley out of this consensus.

Shortly afterwards, the chairwoman of the Labor Party, Minister Merav Michaeli, was asked about the construction in the Jordan Valley and replied, "We will oppose the construction of 1,500 housing units brought forward by Minister Elkin, anything that will prevent a political settlement in the future."