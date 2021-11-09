Vote on children's vaccines won't be broadcast live

The members of the team for the treatment of pandemics in the Ministry of Health have decided not to broadcast live Wednesday’s discussion, in which it will be decided whether to approve the COVID-19 vaccine in Israel for children aged 5-11.

It was further decided that the public would only be exposed to the distribution of votes and would not be able to know in what way each member of the committee voted.

The committee members said the reasoning for the decision is to allow for an open professional dialogue during the discussion and to prevent threats to the participants.

The preliminary discussion on the approval of vaccines for children held last week was broadcast live in order to increase public confidence in the decisions made in the Ministry of Health.

In recent days, it has been decided to raise the level of security around the director general of the Ministry of Health and the head of public health services due to fears of harm to them.