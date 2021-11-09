Rapper to cover funeral expenses of Texas musical festival victims

Rapper Travis Scott has vowed to cover the funeral expenses of the eight people who were killed in a crowd surge at his Astroworld music festival in Houston this past weekend, CBS News reported on Monday.

In a statement, Scott's representatives said he is working with law enforcement to identify and connect with concertgoers, and described the move as "the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process."

At least eight people, including two teenagers, were killed on Friday when concertgoers began pushing toward the front of the crowd, authorities said.

Scott, who was performing at the time of the incident, issued a statement Saturday saying he was "absolutely devastated by what took place" at the festival, which he founded in 2018.

Scott alongside Jewish-Canadian rapper Drake have been sued over Friday’s incident.

Fox News reported on Sunday that Scott and Drake were both named in the lawsuit filed on behalf of one victim. The lawsuit reportedly seeks more than $1 million in damages and alleges that both rappers "incited the crowd" and left the victim injured.

According to CBS News, Scott is being sued by at least three concertgoers. He has not yet commented on the lawsuits.