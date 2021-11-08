Colombian President seeks to upgrade ties with Israel

President Isaac Herzog on Monday hosted a state dinner at the President’s Residence in honor of President Iván Duque Márquez of the Republic of Colombia during his state visit in Israel.

Herzog raised a toast and said, “You have one of the most beautiful countries in the world and a huge task ahead of you on climate change, and you told me about the great ventures you are leading. You have shown great leadership on fighting terror and rogue organizations affiliated with Iran and narco organizations, including some of the worst criminals with great success.”

Duque also raised a toast and said: “Today we know that our relationship has gotten to our highest peak ever. We have many fronts on which we are working together. But we want to take it to an even better level. Because Colombia is Israel’s number one ally in Latin America… I feel very happy when I see these two flags, because these two flags symbolize that whatever we have been able to do, we will do much better.”

“We want to create the Colombia-Israeli Business Council. And we want this to be a private sector coordination mechanism that goes beyond any political cycle, including my own term, so there’s no way back,” he added, before concluding, “We want to be your Start-Up Nation sister in Latin America.”