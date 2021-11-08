British enviro protest group compares climate change to the Holocaust

A British environmental protest group that has staged a series of protests blocking traffic is being roundly criticized for comparing climate change to the Holocaust.

Eco protest group Insulate Britain wrote on Twitter: “Those who know and are silent now will be known as bystanders, just as those amongst the general population in Germany who were passive and indifferent to the rise of Nazi Germany and the escalating persecution that culminated in the Holocaust.”

The group's comparison of climate change to the rise of the Nazis in 1930s Germany is similar to a statement made by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby earlier in the month for which the leader of the Church of England later “unequivocally” apologized.

In his apology, Welby said, “It's never right to make comparisons with the atrocities brought by the Nazis, and I'm sorry for the offence caused to Jews by these words.”

Insulate Britain is known for obstructing traffic to protest climate change, including blocking the M25 motorway, a main thoroughfare that encircles most of London.

Karen Pollock, the CEO of the Holocaust Educational Trust, told the Jewish Chronicle that “this has to stop.”

“When they use the Holocaust to make their points, do these people ever consider the people who actually went through it?" she said.

The eco group is demanding that all UK homes become insulated by 2030 and has stated that it will continue to tussle with drivers until its mission is accomplished.