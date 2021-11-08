Bennett: I am not negotiating the creation of a terrorist state

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded to the opposition's claims that he is negotiating the creation of a terrorist state during a '40 signatures' discussion which was initiated by the opposition Monday evening.

"I was asked to respond to political negotiations for the establishment of a terrorist state in the heart of the country. Here is my answer: There are no political negotiations for the establishment of a terrorist state in the heart of the country," Bennett said.

Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich earlier stated: "This house has been discussing the '67 lines for almost a decade now. This government brings us back to the discussion on the '48 'lines."

"The Arab uprising we see before our eyes, whether in shootings and stones on the streets of Lod, Acre and Jaffa, or in tie-dyed speeches from the Islamic Movement by Abbas, the voice of Haj Amin al-Husseini. The government is promoting a political process, and Bennett's words have no value no matter how much he denies it, Yair Lapid as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Benny Gantz as Minister of Defense returned Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abbas), a Holocaust denier, to the center of the stage and with him international pressure" on Israel.

According to Smotrich, "Today the government is held up by those who refuse to recognize the right to exist of the State of Israel as a Jewish state. People whose ancestors started a war against us and whose sons see the State of Israel as a disaster, the Nakba. If Lapid has previously expressed concern for Ricky Cohen from Hadera, today he is sitting with someone who is not willing to condemn the harm to his son, the soldier in the Kfir Brigade or the artillery corps."

He called on the government, "Look at how they explain in the internal discourse in Arabic the dependence of the Jewish state on them and the enormous budgets and achievements they bring."