B’nai Brith blasts Canadian government for pattern of voting against Israel at UN

B’nai Brith Canada is highlighting the Canadian government’s “disturbing” pattern over the last three years of supporting United Nations resolutions that “embolden groups that unfairly seek to delegitimize Jewish legal rights in their historic homeland.”

In the most recent instance, the Jewish advocacy organization noted that the government of Canada supported a biased UN resolution that it asserted would only “compound problems in the Middle East.”

The November 5 resolution “is retrograde thinking and makes no sense,” said B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn.

Noting that the resolution does not “recognize Jewish indigeneity and the legal rights of Jews to live in the land of Israel,” B’nai Brith explained that it further called for dividing Jerusalem, which the organization termed “unacceptable.”

They added that due to the new regional cooperation stemming from the Abraham Accords, there is “even less reason to play into the hands of hardliners who are unwilling to accept the existence of the Jewish State of Israel.” The resolution does the opposite of promoting regional peace and stability by “unquestionably [promoting] dangerous scenarios where Israel is unable to defend itself and that jeopardizes the safety and security of Israelis – both Jewish and Arab.”

“This resolution – similar to UN resolutions supported by the Canadian government for the past three years and strongly opposed by all leading Jewish organizations – only further emboldens groups that unfairly seek to delegitimize Jewish legal rights in their historic homeland,” B’nai Brith said.

Mostyn added: “The government must look toward the Abraham Accords as a model for resolutions and treaties to endorse. Our government is well aware that calling on Israel to retreat to the 1967 borders is a non-starter. This resolution is a barrier to moving forward on the pathway to peace. Peace between Israelis and Palestinians will only come through bilateral negotiations and not through unrealistic and biased demands from the UN.”

Marvin Rotrand, the national director of B’nai Brith’s League for Human Rights, remarked that Middle East peace requires “parties coming to the table open to finding solutions to incredibly complex issues.”

“Canada’s signature on ideological resolutions like this only further propagates the tribalistic mentality that failed the region before the Abraham Accords,” Rotrand said.