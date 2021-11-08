Lapid: They call me Hitler, threaten to shoot me

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday revealed the threats sent to him and his wife, Lehi, in light of coalition chairman Idit Silman's claims she was attacked near a gas station.

"This week I received the following message from web user Sugar 5948888 - Yair Lapid, I wish you would die of cancer today. You are just like Hitler, you will receive a bullet from me or someone else," Lapid said at the start of the weekly Yesh Atid faction meeting.

"My wife received the following message from surfer Sophiya - you and Yair deserve a blow and punishment from G-d more than what has already been given to you, and in a follow-up message - that G-d will take vengeance on you again and you will receive more beatings and punishment from him.

"The danger is not only that they will kill another politician, terrible as it may sound, it will no longer surprise anyone, but it will not stop there. The great danger is that this is what we are becoming," Lapid said. "This violence is permeating all walks of life in this country. In the roads to the schools. If we do not stop it now, together, then that is what we have become. A violent and hateful society."

"I do not know if you saw the article about Amit, the child from Rishon Lezion who was abused at school," the foreign minister said, referring to eeports about a boy who was beaten at his school. "Months of beatings, cursing, humiliation. Do you really think it is unrelated? Our children see us and hear us. Whoever grows up in poison and violence will be a toxic and violent person."