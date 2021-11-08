Oxford U slammed for donations from estate of son of UK fascist

Jewish student groups in the UK have expressed outrage after it came to light that the University of Oxford accepted millions of pounds in donations from the estate of the late British fascist Oswald Mosley.

Mosley was a notorious British fascist who was the leader of the British Union of Fascists in the 1930s.

In a joint statement, Oxford JSoc and the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) said they were “distressed” that Oxford University and some of its affiliated colleges had accepted funds from the Alexander Mosley Trust.

“The Mosley family name is synonymous with fascism and anti-Semitism in Britain. The university’s decision to dedicate a professorship to this name serves to commemorate and revere the Mosley legacy,” the groups wrote. “Furthermore, the absence of any communication and consultation with Oxford’s Jewish students is inconsiderate and inappropriate.”

They called on the university and its colleges to “reflect on the impact these donations will have on its Jewish students and the wider student body.”

“As an institution that seeks to promote an inclusive environment for all, we hope that Oxford University and the colleges involved will reconsider their positions,” they added.

A report in the Telegraph revealed that Oxford University accepted £6 million ($8 million USD) from a charitable trust set up by Oswald Mosley’s late son Max Mosley with money inherited from his father. St. Peter’s College and Lady Margaret Hall also accepted donations of approximately £6.3 million ($8.5 million USD).

“We can confirm that donations to the department of physics from the Alexander Mosley Charitable Trust, including endowment of a chair in biophysics named after Alexander Mosley, a graduate of the university, were all considered and approved by the university’s committee to review donations and research funding,” Oxford University told the Telegraph.

A St Peter’s College professor emeritus accused the college of “total moral failure” for accepting the donations.

“The university has gone off the scale in wokery… but they go ahead and take money from a fund established by proven and known fascists,” Professor Lawrence Goldman told the news outlet. “Its moral compass is just not working anymore. We shouldn’t be dealing with [the Mosley estate]…This is an open and shut case.”