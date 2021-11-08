Afula Chief Rabbi supports kashrut reforms

Afula Chief Rabbi Shmuel David today sent a letter to the rabbis of Afula in which he expressed his support for Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana's proposed reforms to the kashrut industry.

"I am in favor. And I say this as the city rabbi who is responsible, among other things, for kashrut in many restaurants of all kinds. The situation today is almost unbearable. I say this as someone who eats rabbinically certified kosher food, and does not seek 'mehadrin'. And I say this as someone who for many years has taught that one witness is believed when it comes to prohibiting, and when a rabbi testifies to the kosherness of a place, the place must surely be kosher," Rabbi David wrote to the city rabbis.

"In recent years, however, I have been exposed to scandals, and to the dysfunction and failures of the kashrut system in various places. The chief rabbinate is aware of the situation, has set up a committee, recommendations have been submitted, and nothing has happened. The Chief Rabbinical Council, the Chief Rabbinate's Kashrut Division had to shout, warn from every stage, ask for changes, budgets. We did not hear that this was done. Finally a minister arrived who decided to take care of, move, and promote" reform, he added.

"I believe in the purity of his intentions. Clearly he has an agenda, he has his own goals. The first of which is to work, move things along and not leave the imperfections in place. He would have been much better off resting on the minister's chair, everyone would have respected him, and he would not have worked hard, nor absorbed so much profanity. But he chose the hard and correct way. This way is the second goal: to strengthen the kashrut system and the chief rabbinate. He meets with all or most of the bodies that deal with kashrut. He was convinced that the right way was in a certain way. He also changed his mind during these discussions. He is willing to listen. There is no reason in the world to suspect him, there is no reason in the world to doubt his words," wrote the Chief Rabbi of Afula.

"It is a pity, it is a pity that the Chief Rabbinate did not respond to the challenge, does not cooperate, and refused to speak. It will interfere with the reform, and it will harm the Chief Rabbinate. Will the reform succeed? If the Chief Rabbinate had cooperated, it would have been very successful. But even without the cooperation that was so requested from both sides (and it is a pity that there are two sides) there is a good chance that the program will succeed. Will the reform improve the status of kashrut? I believe so. Certainly in places (and there are quite a few) where the situation is very difficult. Am I sure? Certainly not. In every reform there is a risk. It can fail and the entire kashrut system can fail. The train had already left the station. I hope to improve the kashrut system.

"I understand that the foundations of the existing system must be shaken, and I believe that change will work well. I also understand the concerns, and pray that we do not get into trouble. The plan will be examined not in the short term, but over time, in the long run. Let us pray that the reform of the kashrut system will succeed, and raise the status of kashrut and the rabbinate," Rabbi David concluded.