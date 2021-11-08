Crisis between Arab parties leave coalition lacking a majority

Two members of the United Arab List (Ra'am) will not come to the Knesset on Monday, despite the upcoming meeting to collect 40 signatures, which will be attended by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

According to a report by journalist Mohammad Magadli, MKs Mansour Abbas, who heads Ra'am, and Mazen Ghnaim, have turned to the Joint Arab List, requesting that they fill in for them, after all opposition parties refused.

The Joint Arab List has refused to fill in, and Ra'am claims that this is an unusual step.

It should be noted that Ghnaim's absence is due to a death in his family.

The Joint Arab List responded that they did not receive any request from the coalition regarding filling in for Ra'am.

"Ra'am told stories to the coalition's leadership, and said that they will not come to vote today because of a holiday," the Joint Arab List said. "After the coalition leaders turned to us, we explained that there are no holidays today."