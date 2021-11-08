Report: By January, this city council will be all-Muslim

The Hamtramck City Council may consist entirely of Muslims starting in January, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Hamtramck is a city in Wayne County, Michigan.

The six-member Council will be the first in the US to consist entirely of Muslims. In addition, the city's new mayor Amer Ghalib, 42, is also Muslim, the Detroit Free Press added.

Ghalib, a Yemeni immigrant, won 68% of the vote last week.

It is estimated that approximately 25% of the city is of Arab descent.

Last week's election saw three Muslims join the three current City Council members, who are also Muslims. Five of those members are immigrants, while one is a convert to Islam whose family has its roots in eastern Europe.

Both experts and advocates with Muslim groups have said that they are not aware of any other city council in US history which was comprised entirely of Muslims.

Meanwhile, Amanda Jaczkowski, one of the three newly elected Muslims on the Council, told the Free Press, "It’s important to remember that although we all happen to be practicing Muslims, we are elected through the processes set forth by the United States."

City Councilman Mohammed Hassan told the Detroit Free Press, "Religion is not inside the building. It's outside in the mosque and temple and the church. Not in City Hall."

"Nothing will change in council, we remain the same," he emphasized, adding, "We do our responsibility by the book."