

Israel to permit some tourists in without third COVID vaccine Tourists without COVID booster shot to be allowed into Israel as part of pilot program for organized groups. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

iStock COVID-19 sign in front of plane As part of the re-opening of incoming tourism to Israel, the Corona Cabinet last night (Sunday) approved in a telephone referendum the outline for group tourism that was initiated by Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov. According to the new outline that will take effect Tuesday, groups of tourists with two vaccinations may enter Israel even if more than six months have passed from the date of receipt of the vaccine, if they meet the following conditions: Entry permission was received from the Ministry of Tourism before the group’s arrival in Israel

All members of the group were vaccinated with vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (even if more than six months have passed since the vaccine) .

All members of the group arrive from “green” and “yellow” countries according to the classification of the Israel Ministry of Health .

The group will travel as a “capsule”, with restrictions on movement in places with increased risk of infection.

The group will number between 5 – 40 tourists.

During the first seven days of their stay, non-protected tourists will be in possession at all times of either a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours, or a negative antigen test taken within the previous 24 hours.

The group leader will report to the Israel Ministry of Tourism on the implementation of the tests as needed and will provide information, as necessary, on the group's conduct, contacts, places and hours of visiting, to the epidemiological investigator in the event that one of the group tests positive for COVID. Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz: “In accordance with our ongoing policy, also with tourism we will continue to live alongside corona. We take all the precautions and supervision to maintain public health and quickly identify new variants. In addition, we are maintaining the Israeli economy, education, culture, tourism and daily routine in Israel.” Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov: “A week ago we started out and now we are already moving up a gear, removing restrictions and allowing more tourists to enter Israel. We still have a long way to go to bring back tourism, therefore we must act swiftly but surely, in order to increase the numbers of incoming tourists. The Israeli economy needs tourism as do, of course, the employees in the tourism industry. Now, after the approval of the outline by the government, it must be approved by the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, and then it will immediately come into effect.”



