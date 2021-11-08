'Big Bird' announces: 'I got the covid vaccine!'

Sesame Street's Big Bird character on Saturday announced that he had received the COVID-19 vaccine, NBC News reported.

In a November 6 tweet, Big Bird wrote: "I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy. Ms. Erica R Hill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!"

Big Bird is portrayed in Sesame Street as a six-year-old, eight feet and two inches tall. In the past, Sesame Street has included vaccine education in its programming.

As a six-year-old, however, Big Bird only recently became eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

"Sesame Street" has been addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and proper health precautions since the pandemic began, NBC News added.