Watch: Medical staff attacked at Netanya hospital

A man accompanying a patient at a hospital in Netanya physically assaulted staff members Monday morning.

The incident occurred in Laniado Medical Center's emergency care ward when the suspect began cursing staff members at a nurses' station.

The suspect then proceeded to grab a computer screen at the station and throw it on the floor.

Security camera footage of the incident shows the suspect entering the emergency care ward and throwing a remote control at hospital staff.

A security guard can be seen shoving the suspect back and preventing him from further attacks on staff members.