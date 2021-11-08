IDF holds joint military conference with Egyptian army

On Sunday, a meeting of the Joint Military Committee between the IDF and the Egyptian Armed Forces was held, during which various issues the two armies face were discussed.

Leading the IDF delegation was Head of the Operations Directorate, Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk, the Head of the Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate, Maj. Gen. Tal Kelman, and the Head of the International Cooperation Division, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin.

During the committee meeting, an amendment was signed on an agreement regulating the presence of security forces in the Rafah area, in favor of increasing the security presence of the Egyptian Armed Forces in that area. The amendment was approved by the State Security Cabinet.