After optimistic start to winter, November starts off unseasonably dry

A promising start to November turned into unseasonably hot, dry, weather over the weekend - and this week is expected to be more of the same.

Monday will be clear, warmer than usual for the season, and dry. In northern Israel, harsh eastern winds will blow.

The heat will be light in the mountains, and light to moderate along the coastline, in the lowlands, in the northern Negev, and in the northern valleys. It will be moderate in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Arava regions.

The hot, dry, weather is expected to continue through Tuesday.

According to Meteo-Tech, Wednesday will see a slight drop in temperatures, but the weather will still be unseasonably warm. There will be a partial cloudy cover.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping again, moving towards seasonal average.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures close to seasonal average.