Leah Goldin: What do I care what the terrorist wants?

Leah Goldin, mother of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin whose body is being held by Hamas, continues to attack the government's conduct vis-à-vis the terrorist organizations in Gaza.

"Have you decided to abandon the soldiers from Operation Protective Edge? Then tell all the mothers who come to the recruitment bureau," Goldin said in an interview with Channel 12 News.

She responded to reports that talks are continuing on a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas and said, "What do I care what the terrorist [Yahya] Sinwar wants? Has someone asked me how much my son costs? Look at all the goods they give to Gaza, they should have demanded the return of the boys after the war and did not."

"I hear everything I know from other people and from the news. We're tired of it, it's a bluff. I have known the Prime Minister for many years, I know his political banner is against releasing terrorists. I don’t care about that either, do not release terrorists but bring back my son," she added.

Goldin expressed outrage at the way the discourse is being conducted. "It’s not me against the State of Israel, no mother would accept her son going to war and suddenly becoming a strategic threat. We are not a bereaved family - we are a captive and bereaved family."

The responsibility, she stated, lies solely with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. "He should give an order and bring back the fighters. He talks about a government of change and continues to do the same thing as the previous government."