Herzog: Borderless science is not a slogan, it is a true reality

President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog on Sunday participated in the opening of the 73rd Annual Meeting of the International Board of the Weizmann Institute of Science.

President Herzog addressed the gathering and said, “Today we convene to applaud this leading research institute, which has put Israel at the forefront of the scientific stage and continues to push the boundaries of marvel and ingenuity through brilliant international collaborations.”

He continued, “The challenges we face—from a pandemic to climate change, to cybersecurity and online extremism—respect no boundaries. Meeting these challenges will therefore require unprecedented cross-border cooperation, which transcends disciplines and institutions. For the Weizmann Institute, the emphasis on borderless science is not a slogan: it is a true reality. The Weizmann Institute has been at the forefront of building bridges through science, as we saw in your groundbreaking agreement with the UAE, an agreement that you led with the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, proving yet again that collaboration around new areas of common concern can overcome old hostilities, and create a new spirt of dialogue, cooperation and peace.”

The President concluded, “It is clear that continuing to strengthen our scientific community, capabilities and ecosystem is not only an homage to the spirit of Chaim Weizmann—it is crucial for the future of the State of Israel, for the future of regional security and peace, and for the future of our planet. As the eleventh President of the State of Israel, I intend to continue the legacy of the first President by actively supporting Israel’s exciting scientific community, thereby bolstering our beloved State of Israel. I know that the Weizmann Institute, and you, the members of its International Board, will be key partners in this effort.”