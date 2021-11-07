Itamar Ben-Gvir: 'Minister gave police green light to murder hilltop youth'

Otzma Yehudit chief MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party) blasted Israel’s Public Security Minister Sunday, accusing him of inciting against the ‘hilltop youth’ living in Judea and Samaria.

Ben-Gvir excoriated Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, after Barlev said that a teenage ‘hilltop youth’, Ahuvya Sandak, who was killed in a fatal crash during a police chase was to blame for his death.

“Today, Barlev gave the police license to murder the hilltop youth,” Ben-Gvir said. “Based on testimony from the scene, the police officers there intentionally rammed the [civilian] car with the intention of knocking it off the road.”

Ben-Gvir also referenced recent protests against the police officers’ behavior during the incident involving Sandak.

“Minister Barlev’s comments also send a message to police and commanders who go to the protests, which tells them that violence against the hilltop youth is okay.”

Earlier on Sunday, Public Security Minister Barlev (Labor) backed police officers involved in the fatal pursuit of 17-year-old Ahuvya Sandak last year.

In an interview with Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio), Barlev claimed that Sandak was to blame for his death. "Sandak's death was caused by him trying to run away and the cops doing their job. This is not to the liking of some of the hilltop youth, but it is not a reason to open an investigation against policemen who were doing their job. This indicates that there are citizens who do not believe the State and want to take the law into their own hands."