Watch: Shuttle driver stabs 15-year-old over argument about mask

Police arrested a 56-year-old shuttle driver on suspicion of stabbing a 15-year-old boy in the Misgav Regional Council.

The student refused to wear a mask, argued with the driver and, at one point, cursed and spat at the driver.

The youth got off the shuttle and started walking towards the school when he was suddenly attacked by the bus driver and even stabbed by him in the waist area.

Police officers who were called to the scene opened an investigation during which the 56-year-old shuttle driver was arrested and taken for questioning.