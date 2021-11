Minister Hendel on his way to the Cabinet

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel rode a bicycle 25 kilometers (15 miles) to get to the cabinet meeting from his home in Nes Harim.

Political correspondent Yanir Kuzin (Galei Tzahal and Knesset channel) who published the video of minister Handel on his bike, wrote: "Minister Yoaz Hendel rode a bicycle all the way to the cabinet meeting from his house in Nes Harim! (25 km !!). For those who are wondering, he took a shower in the Prime Minister's Office."