The media slipped up in Virginia - and Youngkin outsmarted them

Media can’t handle the truth

Hope for the nation came last Tuesday when voters chose Republican Glenn Youngkin over Democrat Terry McAuliffe for the governorship of Virginia.

According to the odds-makers, this was not supposed to happen. But it did, and it has got Dems throughout the country alarmed, as they foresee a red trend.

The sobering began the morning after the results were in.

After years of Progressive drunkenness, The New York Times staggered out of bed with no choice but to notice that it was “a rough night for Democrats.”

That was followed by another moment of clarity; the paper assessing the setback as a “grim immediate future” for the Democrat Party.

But never grim enough, some might say, for a Party that welcomes America haters and Israel deniers the likes of AOC, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

The Party, wrote the Times, after a second cup of coffee, will have to reconsider its priorities if it hopes to retain its grip on Congress and the White House.

How long can such sobriety last?

Not long.

Hours later, along comes lefty columnist Charles M. Blow to view the damage to his party as, aha…” White Racist Anxiety Strikes Again.”

So that is the answer. For everything. For liberals, it is the race card or bust.

No epiphany likewise for the wild and crazy people at CNN and MSNBC.

They managed their sorrow by finding no flaws within their woke-ism, which finds 70 percent of Americans saying the country under Biden is headed in the wrong direction.

Instead, the inconsolable talking heads pointed fingers at “white supremacists,” a category into which we are all bunched together, the entire country.

One anguished commentator at MSNBC, Joy Reed, referred to all Republicans as not only racist, but also “dangerous” …failing to explain how and why.

From print to broadcast, too much power, it surely seems, is in the hands of the wrong people.

Some, we suppose, dabble in actual journalism, which was once a highly respected profession, until it became populated by activists determined to “make the world a better place.”

Well, is it?

Not nearly so within a newsroom system that ruthlessly permits one point of view only. What used to be called dissent…well, try it, and see what happens.

Many of these bellyachers are mere entertainers, personalities not bright enough to memorize lines for a David Mamet stage play, but talented enough to go about spouting political slogans.

Do not underestimate them. They can, and do, sway public opinion through their snap, malicious judgments.

How much anti-Semitism now making the rounds can we trace back to the potency of their tongues!

The shame of it is that, in the guise of journalists they cannot be voted out of office. No term limits for them.

They cannot be removed even if they are wrong about everything.

Yet we feel their influence every day.

It was the media apparatus which brings us to this juncture…to name only empty supermarket shelves, pain at the pump, a migrant invasion, the inglorious retreat from Afghanistan.

Together, falsehood after falsehood, they concocted scheme after scheme to bring down President Trump.

By use of the same manipulations they built for us a golden calf to worship named Joe Biden.

They stuck us with the worst president in American history, and about that they still have no shame.

They slipped up in Virginia. Or, Glenn Youngkin outsmarted them. He made the rights of parents the issue against his Woke-loving opponent.

Down with Critical Race Theory. Up with moms and dads. So ran his message, persuasively.

He used their tools, the camera and the microphone, to make his case a winner.

So, it can be done.

It must be done, to keep us safe from a news media complex that has turned so harmful.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

Courtesy Jack Engelhard banner



