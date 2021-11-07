Criticizing George Soros is not anti-Semitic

On October 31, 2021 Joe Hoft reported in the Gateway Pundit "Steve Malzberg at RT America destroyed Morning Joe Scarborough for claiming anyone who criticizes George Soros is anti-Semitic.".

Scarborough said:

"If he’s [McAulliffe's successful competitor in Virginia governor’s race, Glenn Youngkin] talking about George Soros, that’s the kind of anti-semitism we’ve seen across the world. That’s what illiberal tyrants like [Hungary leader Viktor] Orban do in Hungary. They just lie about a Jew. They take a Jew out. George Soros is that Jew. So he’s playing that old anti-semitic trope as well."

Malzberg responded to Morning Joe’s comments at length. One of the things he said was "Phony Joe, when I criticize Joe Biden, am I anti-Catholic? When I rip Joe Schumer am I also anti-Semitic, or do members of the tribe get a pass?"

On October 22, 2021 Arutz 7 reported "An American rabbi and chief of a political activist group defended the Republican candidate in the upcoming Virginia gubernatorial election from accusations of anti-Semitism, following the candidate's criticism of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros."

Caucus For America president Rabbi Aryeh Spero said in a statement Friday that criticism of Soros was being unfairly labelled as anti-Semitic, calling attacks on GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin "chutzpah".

“The charge by Terry McAuliffe’s supporters that his opponent, Glenn Youngkin, is anti-Semitic because he criticized George Soros is preposterous," said Rabbi Spero.

“No person is beyond criticism simply because he is a member of a minority community,” stated Rabbi Spero. “Mr. Soros actively and openly engages in politics and in influencing state and local governments and is, therefore, a legitimate object of criticism, especially concerning the leftwing policies he’s tried to force on America through his massive underwritings. Thus, this accusation is just another dishonest attempt to win an election by playing the ‘anti-Semitism card.’ It is specious chutzpah."

“Furthermore, those who point to Soros do so not because he is Jewish but because he is Soros, Soros being the most high profile and effective opponent today of American traditional values,” added Rabbi Spero. “As is well documented, he is by far the primary funder of radical leftist candidates and groups vowing to transform America into a transnational entity. Most people don’t even know the ethnic background of George Soros."

Rabbi Spero concluded, “Most ironic and disingenuous is casting Mr. Soros as a symbol of Jewish peoplehood when, in fact, Mr. Soros has spent a lifetime working against Israel’s defense and Jewish survival and needs. He has been proud of his disassociation from the Jewish community. To make him into a Jewish martyr is ludicrous inasmuch as he has spent a lifetime distancing himself from anything identifiably Jewish. Those on the left who too often abandon Israel and never care about the rampant anti-Semitism within their own political left are showing themselves to be hypocrites and putting victory at all costs above truth.”

On December 11, 2018 the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) reported "Morton Klein, President of the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), released the following statement defending Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and his statements criticizing George Soros on the Fox Business Network, and urging ADL to apologize for ADL’s 'abhorrent' attack on Congressman Gohmert:

"It is not anti-Semitic to point out that Soros funds attacks on Israel and failed to feel remorse or guilt. ADL should apologize to Congressman Louie Gohmert.

"Congressman Louie Gohmert is one of Israel’s best friends in Congress, a stalwart defender of the nation of Israel, an outspoken critic of Iran, and a great man of principle who regularly speaks at ZOA Washington Mission luncheons. He has demonstrated his abiding love for the Jewish nation repeatedly: Congressman Gohmert clearly articulates the Jewish people’s rights to Jerusalem and the land of Israel. He opposes sending U.S. tax dollars to those who seek to destroy Israel, including by objecting to packages that tie funding to Israel to funding to Israel’s enemies. He opposes creating a Palestinian state (which would promptly become an Iranian-Hamas-Fatah terror state) in Israel’s midst.

"It was wrong and deeply offensive for ADL to call Congressman Gohmert’s remarks criticizing extremist Israel-basher George Soros on Fox TV 'abhorrent' and 'antisemitic' and 'conspiracies.' (Incidentally, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt previously worked for the Soros-funded Aspen Institute.)

"ZOA calls upon ADL to retract and apologize for ADL’s 'abhorrent' attack on the Jewish people’s great friend, Congressman Louie Gohmert.

"Congressman Gohmert stated: 'George Soros is supposed to be Jewish but you wouldn’t know it from the damage he inflicted on Israel and the fact that he turned on fellow Jews and helped take the property that they owned.' Gohmert’s statement was essentially correct."

ZOA points to the following facts:

Soros extensively funds virulent Anti-Israel groups: "It is a well-documented fact that Soros undercuts Israel at every turn by funding organizations that demonize, defame, and propagandize against Israel, promote anti-Israel boycotts and anti-Israel UN actions, and engage in lawfare against Jews and the Jewish state.

"NGO Monitor ‘s detailed 2013 report documents how Soros, through Soros’ “Open Society Foundations” (OSF), funds twenty-six (26!!) organizations that are at the forefront of undermining, delegitimizing, spreading false stories about Israel and virulently attacking Israel in every conceivable forum. These Soros-funded anti-Israel groups include Adalah, B’tselem, Breaking the Silence, Yesh Din, Mossawa, the so-called Center for Constitutional Rights, etc. NGO Monitor’s report also documents OSF’s direct programs harming the Jewish state. (See Bad Investment: The Philanthropy of George Soros and the Arab-Israeli Conflict: How Soros-funded Groups Increase Tensions in a Troubled Region by Alexander H. Joffe & Professor Gerald M. Steinberg, NGO Monitor, May 1, 2013.)..."

Soros is a major funder of Black Lives Matter. BLM calls for Israel's destruction as ccan be seen in a video of its founder.

On February 17, 2021 Samanta Mandeles reported in Legal Insurrection "Professor Marc Lamont Hill is an influential and high-profile leader of two movements: The Black Lives Matter movement and the anti-Israel movement. The intersectional hijacking and crossover of domestic movements in the anti-Israel cause is something we have covered for years.

"Lamont Hill just admitted what we all knew, but some people deny: one of the goals of the Black Lives Matter movement is the destruction of Israel. In a Zoom panel event on February 6, 2021, organized by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)’s 'BDS and Palestine Solidarity National Working Group, National Political Education Committee, DSA Muslim Caucus, and the Afrosocialists and Socialists of Color Caucus,' the panel featured Temple University professor Marc Lamont Hill alongside fellow Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) supporters Omar Barghouti, Sumaya Awad, and Ajamu Amiri Dillahunt.

"Each of the panelists have a long history of anti-Israel organizing. Omar Barghouti has been a professional BDSer since the early 2000s (although he often ignores the BDS dictates he commands others to follow); Ajamu Amiri Dillahunt was an activist with Durham2Palestine—a local North Carolina network that invoked the “Deadly Exchange” (a conspiracy theory that blames Israel and American Jewish groups for police shootings of Blacks in the U.S.); and as a high-ranking official at Adalah Justice Project, Sumaya Awad has helped promote the organization’s bizarre claim that Zionism is 'underpinned by anti-Blackness'

"Panel frontrunner Marc Lamont Hill is just as virulent an anti-Israel polemicist as his co-speakers. He is perhaps best known in pro-Israel circles for his repetition of the popular Hamas slogan (“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”) during a speech at the United Nations in 2018.

"...Meanwhile, since its birth in 2013, Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement founders and prominent leaders have enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with the international anti-Israel movement; indeed, anti-Israel agitators played an active role in stoking the 2014 violence in Ferguson, and have continued to hijack progressive causes by blaming racial tensions on Israel—even till today.

"Marc Lamont Hill—as a BLM icon—has long embraced the ‘ntersectional view that Israel’s 'occupation of Palestine' has been engineered and perpetuated by the same 'white supremacist' cabal that oppresses Blacks in the United States. In 2015, Hill traveled to 'Palestine' on a “solidarity” mission with other BLM leaders who share this perspective. We documented the trip, which was organized by the self-described 'socialist' group Dream Defenders—and included BLM co-founder and self-proclaimed Marxist Patrisse Cullors.

"...So it’s no surprise that Hill wasted little time during the DSA Zoom panel in repeating these themes; on a “conceptual level”, he insisted,

"We understand that we can’t dismantle white supremacy or imperialism section by section…There’s no way to stop a settler-colonial movement in Palestine and not be mindful of its relationship to, you know, a settler colonial project in New Zealand or Australia or the United States…[it’s] a global system that we have to dismantle…[Black Lives Matter has] imagined…a world [that is] anti-imperialist. They don’t want to just nation-build, but they want to world-make, and so Black Lives Matter, very explicitly is talking about the dismantling of the Zionist project, dismantling of the settler-colonialist project, and very explicitly embracing BDS on those grounds.

"Naturally, Hill presented no evidence of the supposed interconnectedness of centuries-old European colonization of the New World with Zionism—the modern Jewish liberation movement centered around the ancient Jewish connection to Jerusalem (or, as it was called as early as the biblical book of Samuel, Zion)—because no such evidence exists."

The Washington Times reported "For all its talk of being a street uprising, Black Lives Matter is increasingly awash in cash, raking in pledges of more than $100 million from liberal foundations and others eager to contribute to what has become the grant-making cause du jour.

"The Ford Foundation and Borealis Philanthropy recently announced the formation of the Black-Led Movement Fund [BLMF], a six-year pooled donor campaign aimed at raising $100 million for the Movement for Black Lives coalition.

"That funding comes in addition to more than $33 million in grants to the Black Lives Matter movement from top Democratic Party donor George Soros through his Open Society Foundations, as well as grant-making from the Center for American Progress..."

The facts: Zionism is not a "settler-colonialist project"

1. Jews were a majority of the population in Jerusalem until they were expelled by the Jordanian Arab Legion in 1948. In 1948 British General Glubb Pasha lead the Jordanian Arab Legion to expel all the Jews from Hevron, East Jerusalem and the 'West Bank'. Not only they did ethnic cleansing but they destroyed dozens of ancient synagogues and thousands of Ancient Jewish Tombstones in the Sacred Ancient Jewish Cemetery of Mount of Olives to try to erase all evidence of Jewish History.

According to the Palestinians themselves most "Palestinians" are migrants from other Arab Countries. On March 23, 2012 MEMRI reported "Hamas Minister of the Interior and of National Security Fathi Hammad Slams Egypt over Fuel Shortage in Gaza Strip, and Says: "Half of the Palestinians Are Egyptians and the Other Half Are Saudis" (Please see video in the link below)

2. Lyn Julius comments about George Bensoussan’ book Juifs en pays arabes: le grand deracinement 1850 – 1975:

“…Bensoussan, threatens to stand the notion of 'Jewish colonialism' on its head: it is the Jews who lived under Muslim rule who were the true victims of colonialism…By the time the Arab conquerors had swept over the Middle East and North Africa, the Jews had been living in the region for 1,000 years…Under Islam, according to the eighth-century Pact of Omar, indigenous Jews and Christians were permitted to practise as long as they acquiesced to the ”dhimmi” condition of inferiority and institutionalised humiliation…”

“… Bensoussan observes that the Islamic order was built on a 'colonial' notion – submission. The Muslim submits to Allah, the Muslim woman submits to her husband, the non-Muslim dhimmi submits to the Muslim. At the very bottom of the pile is the slave… He produces incontrovertible evidence that, 100 years before Israel was established, most Jews in Arab and Muslim lands lived in misery and fear….Jews were regularly mobbed, robbed, their possessions looted, beaten up on the slightest pretext, or false charge brought by a jealous neighbour. Jews were feminised in the Muslim imagination – cowardly, submissive, unable to stand up for themselves.

“…Bensoussan”s great achievement is not just to blow out of the water the myth of Arab-Jewish coexistence predating the creation of Israel, but unfashionably to place the colonial boot on the Arab foot…A sovereign Jewish state in the land of Israel begins to look like the liberation of a colonized, indigenous people from 14 centuries of subjugation…”

Jews have been persecuted and expelled from most Middle East Countries and they managed to find refuge in Israel, a country smaller than New Jersey. Jimena.org reported that since 1948, 850,000 Jews have been expelled from Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lybia, Lebanon, Morocco, Syria, Tunisia,Yemen and other Middle East Countries. Israel is the only safe heaven for Jewish refugees in the Middle-East.

Soros funds organizations like Black Lives Matter that call Israel a "settler-colonialist project" and call for BDS against the Jewish State and for ending Israel's existence. Criticizing Soros is not anti-Semitic.

Ezequiel Doiny is author of "Obama's assault on Jerusalem's Western Wall"