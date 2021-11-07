PM Bennett: Government is on stable ground

Following are Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's remarks at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting, this morning (Sunday, 7 November 2021):

We are entering a new stage. The government is on stable ground. The threat of elections has finally been lifted; now is the time to work. I request that the stability here, which the public has waited so long for, will be reflected in the actions of all of us.

Each minister now has a budget. This is the time for thorough work plans, to define measurable goals, to plan timetables – and to start working.

We are here to help with everything, to give backing and support, with all the tools at the disposal of the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister's Office.

Our goal is stability and quiet in all non-important areas, and the momentum of great action in all of the truly important things that interest the people.

We will soon discuss at the Cabinet meeting several issues related to the coronavirus. In the meantime, the State of Israel is one of the countries that is managing the pandemic in the best way possible.

The Delta strain is on the rampage in Europe. By the way, we are sharing information and insights with our friends in various countries. In Israel, we are entering winter, the season of flu and viruses, with the best layer of protection that a country could provide its citizens.

Moreover, it could be that there is good news in the form of a drug for treating the coronavirus. Over the weekend, I asked our system to study the issue of this new drug in depth and check into acquiring it for the State of Israel.

If the drug is approved for use, it will be another significant tool in managing the pandemic, together with vaccines for all and accessible tests for all, all the time.