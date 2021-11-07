Kuwait arrests Hezbollah-linked terror cell

Security forces in Kuwait arrested a squad linked to the Hezbollah terrorist organization last Thursday, Kan 11 News reports, citing the Kuwaiti Al Seyassah newspaper.

According to the report, the four members of the squad were arrested on suspicion of recruiting young people to join the organization's activities in Syria and Yemen.

The arrest of the Hezbollah-linked squad came after Kuwait expelled the Lebanese ambassador from the country in a sign of solidarity with Saudi Arabia, which last week ordered the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave the country and stopped all imports from Lebanon.

The Saudi move was in response to a video circulated on social media in which Lebanon’s Information Minister, George Kordahi, described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Kordahi is close to the Christian Marada Movement, a close ally of Hezbollah.

In 2017, Kuwaiti authorities arrested a terror cell which it said was linked to Hezbollah.

In September of 2015, 24 people were charged with plotting attacks against the Gulf state in collaboration with Iran and Hezbollah.

The country has also arrested several terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) in recent years.