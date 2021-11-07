Terrorist exits his vehicle - and opens fire at soldiers

A Palestinian Authority Arab on Friday night shot at IDF forces near Ramallah.

None of the soldiers were injured.

The terrorist exited a vehicle, opened fire at a military outpost, and succeeded in escaping the scene.

IDF forces began searching the area for the terrorist, together with the Shabak (Israel Security Agency).

On Friday evening, an IDF spokesperson said, "We received a report that there was shooting towards a military outpost near Ramallah, in the area of the Binyamin Region Brigade. Initial investigations show that a terrorist exited a vehicle which was traveling on a nearby road, and fired several bullets towards the outpost."

"None of our forces were injured. IDF forces are searching the area."