Do you want to buy the Lubavitcher Rebbe's license plate?

At the recent Chabad Lubavitch shluchim (emissaries) conference, one of the most interesting topics of discussion wasn't connected to the conference at all: The license plate of the car in which the Lubavitcher Rebbe rode to his father-in-law's gravesite in Queens, New York.

The New York plates read, "DD 770" and are being sold by an auction house, Israel Hayom reported, adding that the Rebbe's car was recently refurbished, but that the plates in question are from a previous vehicle.

The starting price for the license plate is $20,000, and the highest bid so far is $25,000, Israel Hayom noted. The auction house, for its part, believes it will sell the plate for $50,000.

The plate is expected to be sold in another week and a half, and it is not the first object that belonged to the Rebbe to be sold: Silverware from the Rebbe's home, and dollars that the Rebbe distributed, have also been auctioned off.

However, in the case of the license plate, many hasidim have become angry over the sale, apparently due to the fact that the plate carries a very symbolic number.

Israel Hayom reported that the plate's page on the auction site was taken down a few days ago, in a move which the auction house said was due to shaming undergone by someone completely unconnected to the sale but who is suspected of selling the plate. The seller is now debating whether to continue with the sale of the item, and is expected to make his final decision next week.