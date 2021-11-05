UK university denounced for claiming ‘Christians at risk in Israel’

A British university is being strongly criticized for releasing a report that alleged Christians in Israel are at “grave risk.”

The claim of the research paper co-authored by a University of Birmingham professor was challenged by the UK Israeli Embassy, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

“While Christians and other minority groups are persecuted across the Middle East, Israel is the only country in the region where the Christian population is growing,” embassy spokesperson Ohad Zemet told the Chronicle.

Zemet described Israeli Christians as an “integral part of the Israeli society.”

Christian community members “serve in senior positions in both the private and public sectors. No research can overlook those facts and the regional context,” he said.

The report, titled “Defeating Minority Exclusion and Unlocking Potential: Christianity in the Holy Land,” was co-authored by Birmingham University Professor Francis Davis, of the university’s Edward Cadbury Centre for the Public Understanding of Religion.

It alleged that Christians in Israel faced “discriminatory policies,” including an “educational culture that encourages Jewish children to treat Christians with ‘contempt.’” It also made the charge that “such habits have not been adequately been policed by the criminal justice system.”

Birmingham University’s Jewish chaplain, Rabbi Fishel Cohen, criticized the report’s “disproportionate focus on Israel.”