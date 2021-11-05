Anti-Semitic vandal defaces South Carolina city event space

Anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray painted on a downtown parking deck near a public event space in Rock Hill, South Carolina earlier in the week, according to a police report.

An officer from the Rock Hill Police Department doing a property check of the area on Tuesday discovered the anti-Semitic vandalism along with other defacement as he was walking through the top level of the deck, Myrtle Beach Online reported.

The parking deck is across the street from Fountain Park, a busy community space where events take place.

The graffiti included anti-Jewish words and other vulgar phrases, designs and symbols spray painted onto the inside of the parking structure, police said in a report.

The parking deck is owned and operated by the city of Rock Hill. The city announced it would sandblast and clean the deck, according to police spokesperson Lt. Michael Chavis.

He added that the incident appears to be isolated vandalism. Police have not had any other recent reports of anti-Semitic incidents in Rock Hill.