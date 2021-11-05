Queens residents fighting plan to demolish historic synagogue

A plan to destroy a historic synagogue and an iconic diner replace them with a condominium has some residents of Queens, New York up in arms.

Developers are looking to demolish the Ohr Natan synagogue and nearby Tower Diner in Rego Park, Queens, and build in their place a 15-story mixed-use tower with condos and commercial space.

The developer, RJ Capital Holdings, plans to build 158 residential units and 18,000 square feet of commercial space on Queens Boulevard, on land currently used by a number of businesses, including the iconic Tower Diner, as well as a former movie theater which now houses the Ohr Natan synagogue.

But some 3,500 residents have signed a change.org petition protesting the plans, calling on city planners not to permit the zoning changes necessary for the developer to build the new condominium.

The petitioners have called to save the historic buildings, noting the tower’s classic Art Deco design.

The synagogue, built in 1939, was inspired by the World’s Fair, and previously housed a movie theater.