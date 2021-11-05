Dangerous game in China

Two children were spotted playing on the roofs of apartment towers in China’s Hubei province, in a manner that has raised concerns among neighbors.

An online video shows the two jumping over the gap between the two buildings, 27 stories in the air, with no safety precautions.

The Daily Mail reports that a Mr. Yin, who filmed the video, did so only after calling property staff to remove the two. Yin claimed that 'I felt weak at the knees watching'.



Property staff quickly removed the two boys from the rooftop and have issued an urgent request that no-one attempt to emulate their behavior.