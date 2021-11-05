What's really going on between Ya'akov and Eisav?

This week we read the 2 famous stories about Ya'akov & Eisav, the 2 stories that seemingly lead Eisav to hate Ya'akov.

At first, Ya'akov buying the Bechora, the right to be the "firstborn", from Eisav, and later on the story about Ya'akov taking Yitzchak's Beracha, the blessing, from Eisav.

It has to be pointed out that the Beracha that Ya'akov takes from Eisav, isn't the special Beracha that's inherited from Avraham, the Beracha Hashem gave Avraham.

That Beracha will be given to Ya'akov just before he leaves to Charan.

So why was it so important for Ya'akov to take the Beracha Yitzchak intended for Eisav, and why is it so important for Ya'akov to be the firstborn?? What is this battle between Ya'akov and Eisav really about?