After passing budget, gov't eyes bringing haredim into coalition

After long nights of voting and debates, the coalition finally passed the budget last night (Thursday night). Now they will try to test its expansion. One such topic: cooperation with the haredi parties.

In recent months, the question of the haredi factions joining the government has received an unequivocal answer - Lieberman said "it is either me or them", and the haredi have made it clear that they are not interested in joining the government at all.

But senior government officials point to the new post-budgetary political situation as an opportunity to bring back the issue of cooperation to the table.

In a conversation with Israel Hayom, the senior officials referred to several options that are being considered. For example, the same senior officials think that chances of both Shas and Torah Judaism are low, but perhaps one of them joining is possible. They also point out that the best and most realistic option is cooperation with the haredi parties, even without official accession.

A government source told Israel Hayom: "The haredi public has needs. Yeshivas, institutions, dormitories and everything related to life itself. He cannot neglect them for three and a half years because they are bound to Benjamin Netanyahu. The haredi themselves are better off finding cooperation and caring for their public."