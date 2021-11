The International Bible Marathon began Friday morning at the site of ancient Shiloh.

The race course runs through the Shiloh Valley, between towns in the Shiloh bloc, springs and vineyards.

Benjamin Regional Council Chairman Yisrael Gantz was present at the start of the marathon.

The marathon kicked off at 7:00 a.m., with more than 5,000 runners taking part in the race. The end ceremony will take place around 10:00 a.m.