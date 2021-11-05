Meretz MKs demand: Cancel terror designation of PFLP affiliates

MKs Mossi Raz, Gaby Lasky and Michal Rozin from Meretz sent a letter to Defense Minister Benny Gantz following the disclosure of the evidence that led to the designation of six Palestinian Arab "human rights" organizations as terrorist organizations.

The MKs claim the materials in question do not provide evidence of a link between these so-called "human rights" organizations and terrorist activities and demand that he disclose the materials that led to his decision.

"If indeed these are the main materials that led to your decision - now is the time to change it," the letter to Minister Gantz said.

MK Mossi Raz said, "If these are indeed the materials that formed the basis of Gantz's decision - this is partial and unfounded information, on the basis of which it is impossible to establish a connection between these organizations and terrorism. If Gantz has other materials in his hands - I call on him to reveal them. Otherwise, he should back down from his decision."

MK Michal Rozin said, "The unfounded decision to declare the organizations terrorist organizations is causing Israel significant damage with European countries and the United States. I call on the Minister of Defense to freeze the decision until he clarifies the issue with relevant bodies - the Political Security Cabinet and the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee."

MK Gaby Lasky said, "As someone who has worked in the field as a human rights lawyer for years, I know the work of the organizations, especially the legal organizations and at least some of the evidence that served as a basis for the decision. This evidence does not support the designation of the organizations as terrorist organizations. It is interesting that in the territories [controlled by the Palestinian Authority] the organizations have not been designated and continue their activities and that despite the claim that security authorities have evidence to substantiate their claims, they prefer to hide it from the public."

Gantz recently designated six groups identified with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) as terrorist organizations: Union of Palestinian Women's Committees (UPWC), ADDAMEER - Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Bisan Center for Research and Development, Al-Haq Organization, Defense for Children International–Palestine (DCI-P), and the Union Of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC).

The United Nations human rights commissioner Michelle Bachelet on condemned the move, while the Biden administration chided Israel for allegedly not coordinating the move ahead of time with the US – a claim Israeli authorities repeatedly denied.