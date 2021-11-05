Rethinking the legacy of a Jewish radical

Rav Yehuda HaKohen is joined by Professor Magid of Dartmouth University to talk about his book, Meir Kahane: The Public Life and Political Thought of an American Jewish Radical.

Professor Shaul Magid's new book explores Rav Meir Kahane's lifelong struggle against the Jewish embrace of bourgeois liberalism, as well as his lasting socio-political impact on the US Jewish community.

he two also discuss anti-Semitism, the revolutionary potential of Israel’s national-religious community, the Jewish relationship with liberalism and the crisis of Liberal Zionism following the collapse of the two-state paradigm.

Rav Yehuda also shares his own political journey from the Jewish Defense League to his current project aimed at formulating what Jewish liberation can look like in a post-Zionist era.