The powers of Yaakov & Esav: An unending spiritual struggle

To sleep, perchance to dream… This week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast takes a look at dreams, as we prepare to welcome the month of Kislev, the month of the spiritual ‘fixing’ of sleep and dreams.

Some dreams are prophetic, and the energy of this upcoming month is focused on the miraculous…as embodied by the upcoming Festival of Chanukah.

This week’s Torah portion of parashat Toldot documents the beginning of the eternal struggle of Yaakov and his brother Esav, a struggle that began while the two were yet in their mother Rebecca’s womb. It’s a face-off that will last until the time of the ultimate Redemption.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the Torah's mysterious account of these twins and the elusive meaning and universal significance of their encounters over the birthright and blessings.