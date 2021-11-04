Just ten years for a European Islamist who let a girl die of thirst

Meanwhile, critics of Islam in Germany must hide. Die Welt tells us that the Soura Film Festival in Berlin, dedicated to Lgbt cinema, had a documentary on the liberal Ibn Rushd-Goethe mosque in the German capital. But the Turkish lawyer Seyran Ates, who created the mosque, was accused of "Islamophobia" and so they kicked out the founder of the only mosque in Europe that welcomes women without headscarves and sexual minorities.

The film “Sex, Revolution and Islam” by Norwegian-Turkish director Nefise Özkal Lorentzen follows Ates in her work as one of the first female imams in Europe. But within an hour of the screening, the mosque officials received a call from the Festival and Ates' bodyguards advised her to stay away from the event.

Lawyer Syran Ates is now protected by six police officers and she is no stranger to threats. She closed her law firm in Kreuzberg, the Turkish quarter of Berlin, after she was attacked by the husband of a client who wanted Ates to represent her in divorce proceedings. Ates also took a bullet in the throat (she still carries the signs of that attack). So in a Germany where Turkish mosques, under Erdogan's orders, have just obtained permission in Cologne to call out Friday prayers on loudspeakers, a Turkish liberal cannot speak at a festival in the capital.

Even Angela Merkel finally said it: “Multiculturalism is a failure”.

"Critics of Islam must fear for their lives: with death threats and attacks," Tichy magazine reports. "Anyone who criticizes Islamism must expect to be violently attacked in this country and without anyone taking offense," said journalist Jan Aleksander Karon. "In Germany it is increasingly dangerous to criticize Islam."

Activist Abbas Mohammadpoor said he no longer feels safe in Germany after he had peacefully organized a sit-in together with several activists in Stuttgart . It was a small group of seven who held a "demonstration against political Islam." It was October 16, l anniversary of the murder of French teacher Samuel Paty. Suddenly, Mohammadpoor​​ was beaten in the face and five men started vandalizing posters and kicking activists. Two women were injured and taken to hospital.

On 15 October, Mina Ahadi was with others in front of the central mosque in Cologne to demonstrate against the muezzin's call to prayer. Women's rights activist Rana Ahmad, who had fled from Saudi Arabia, was with them. Ahadi received messages like "I'll kill you, we have your address" and "Your last day will come!." In response, Tichy writes, "Islamists do not face consequences for death threats. In Germany the impression that Islamist attacks are tolerated has long been consolidated”.

The spirit of Munich in 2021!

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.