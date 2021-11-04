Dozens block road at Jerusalem Chords Bridge

Dozens of youths and adults demonstrate tonight (Thursday) under the Chords Bridge at the entrance to Jerusalem and blocked the road.

The demonstrators demanded the prosecution of the police officers involved in the chase and car crash in which Ahuvya Sandak was killed last December.

Police called to the scene dispersed the demonstrators. Eight demonstrators were detained for questioning.

The Israel Police said: "Tonight at the Chords Bridge, a violent riot began that included the throwing of stones at the police and the blocking of a main thoroughfare. As a result of the stone-throwing, a policeman was hit in the head and a police car was damaged at the scene."