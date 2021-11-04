Two San Diego area schools defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti

Two schools in suburban San Diego, California were vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti on the night of Halloween.

Authorities said that the graffiti was found at Bonita Vista High School and Bonita Middle School in Chula Vista on Monday morning, the San Diego Union Tribute reported.

Police discovered anti-Semitic graffiti and a broken window at the high school and similar graffiti in the same black, teal and yellow spray paint at the middle school.

They released a photo showing a door that was defaced with a teal colored swastika, the word “Jews” x-ed out, and a reference to Hitler. Walls were also defaced.

Police said that the vandalism likely took place between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, the night of Halloween. Chula Vista police school resource officers were sent to both schools on Monday morning.

Chula Vista police spokesperson Lt. Dan Peak said the vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime.

The graffiti was removed by school officials before students arrived on Monday morning. The estimated damage was $1,600 at the high school and $1,000 at the middle school.