Former Israeli ambassador to the US joins protest against consulate for PA in Jerusalem

200 people attended a protest rally in Jerusalem yesterday against the Biden Administration's attempts to open a consulate for the Palestinian Authority in Israel's capital. The participants included former Israeli Ambassador to the US Yoram Ettinger, Dan Iluz, Director of Operations in Israel of the ZOA, City Council Member Yonatan Yosef (Meuhadim), and City Council Member Yosef Shpizer (Hitorerut).

The 22 organizers of the protest stated: "We call on the Biden government to guard Israel’s sovereignty and Jerusalem’s sovereignty in particular."

"And we ask the Prime Minister to issue a clear statement that united Jerusalem shall not be divided and will not be shared, even with Jerusalem’s friends; Jerusalem is beyond politics; the people are united around it, both coalition and opposition – Jerusalem must be above any political considerations – we strengthen Ministers Gideon Sa’ar and Ze’ev Elkin for their strong stand in preventing the opening of a consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the US Yoram Ettinger said during the rally: “Establishing an American consulate in Jerusalem, would be, de facto, an American embassy for the Palestinian Authority, which would constitute additional expression of the misguided world view of dividing the country, which is the wrong way to do anything in the Middle East and would constitute a violation of American law from 1975; it would also be a slap in the face to the American founding fathers’ legacy, who drew their inspiration from King David and Jerusalem."

"As with the capital Washington, Jerusalem also does not belong to any one of the tribes, and worst of all, establishing a consulate would add fuel to the fire of Palestinian terror and make it seem like the U.S. is deterred by threats of terror and pressure by Arabs and Islamic terror,” Ettinger said.