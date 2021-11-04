Murderer of Assaf Steierman approved for early release

The Prisoner Release Board has decided to approve the early release of Sigalit Haimowitz, who was convicted of the murder of Assaf Steierman in 2001 and sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Haimowitz has served 21 years of her sentence; the decision to approve her release now comes after two previous requests for early release were rejected.

Haimowitz was found guilty of killing Steierman by smashing his skull. The youth had recently returned to Israel from the United States in order to enlist in the army.

Explaining its decision, the Prisoner Release Board wrote: “She has expressed genuine remorse and now views her actions as utterly abominable, such that we are convinced of her sincere regret. We were impressed at the depth of her remorse, which comes from deep within her heart rather than being mere words spoken in order to secure her release.”

Nonetheless, the Board added that, “It is not possible to comprehend the anguish of Assaf’s mother, whose words are truly heartbreaking. It is agonizing to read the original ruling of the court that described the despicable crimes of the prisoner and her accomplice to murder. As the prisoner herself said in her own words spoken to the Board, the mark of Cain will forever remain imprinted not only on her forehead but also deep, deep within her mind – the knowledge of what she has done will accompany her to her last day.”

Responding to the news of his client’s release, Haimowitz’s lawyer, attorney Zion Amir, said, “This was a fitting and correct decision, coming after many long years behind bars and after a long period of exceptional rehabilitation.”