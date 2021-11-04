Airline announces daily flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai

The Emirates airline on Thursday announced that it will launch daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv, starting December 6.

The new daily flight route will allow Israeli passengers to reach over 120 destinations around the world. Flight times to and from Tel Aviv will allow passengers easy access to popular vacation spots via connecting flights.

In addition, the new route will allow convenient connection flights to Tel Aviv from approximately 30 countries, including Australia, the USA, Brazil, Mexico, India, and South Africa.

Passengers from the USA who wish to stop over in Dubai before continuing on to Tel Aviv will be able to enjoy a the Stop Over package offering internationally-rated hotels, tours of the city, and additional activities.

The flights will operate on Boeing 777-300ER planes, each of which has three classes. Flight EK931 to Tel Aviv will leave Dubai at 2:50p.m. and arrive in Tel Aviv at 4:25p.m. Flight EK932 will depart from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport at 6:25p.m., arriving in Dubai at 11:25p.m. local time.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Chief Commercial Officer, said, "With the start of services in just a few weeks, Emirates will provide more options for travelers to fly better to and from Tel Aviv via Dubai. We also look forward to welcoming more business and leisure travelers from Israel to Dubai, and onwards to other destinations on Emirates' network."