Health Min. to hold public meeting on vaccinating children 5-11

Israel's Health Ministry will hold a public discussion on Thursday on the question of whether to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 against coronavirus.

The virtual session will be held on Zoom and broadcast by the Health Ministry's social media accounts, beginning at 3:00p.m.

It will include three parts: Professional explanations on the issue of vaccinating children, a public hearing which will include presenting various stances on the vaccine, and the presentation of questions submitted by the public to experts, who will answer them.

The decision whether to approve the vaccine will be made in a separate, professional meeting, which the professionals will hold next week. It will not be open to the public.

Earlier this week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended administering the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to children ages 5-11.

Last month, ahead of a decision by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve the vaccine, the White House announced that there are currently enough doses to fully vaccinate all of the approximately 28 million children in that age group.